VDH opens more test sites for COVID

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will open nine new Community Testing Centers (CTCs) to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the commonwealth.

The centers will be near or on the same property as existing VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke that have been operating since October, a press release states. (Local test sites are listed at the end of this article.)

The centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19, and will supplement numerous locally-coordinated Community Testing Events.

The new centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests this month.

The centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the VDH, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment.

VDH urges people to get tested if they have symptoms, or if they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. VDH recommends testing on day 5 after exposure, although testing on days 3-5 is also acceptable.

As this is a time of high demand on testing and on the health system, if you do not have symptoms or a known exposure, VDH encourages people to postpone any non-essential travel or events that would prompt them to test beforehand.

In Martinsville, according to the VHD website, people can get tested at:

Walgreens, 103 Commonwealth Blvd.

PATHS, 287 Commonwealth Blvd.

Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. (look for large signs outside for dates; often Fridays, 3-7 p.m.)

Walgreens, 2707 Greensboro Road

Local libraries (call first to make arrangements to pick up an at-home test)

CVS, 2725 Greensboro Road

CVS, 3011 Virginia Ave.

Walgreens, 3590 Virginia Ave.

Ridgeway Family Medicine, 4944 Greensboro Road

In Patrick County:

Patrick County Urgent Care, 835 Woodland Drive, Stuart

Walgreens, 140 S. Main St., Stuart

The website notes that free testing is primarily for those who are uninsured, underinsured, or receive Medicare or Medicaid; contact the testing center for more information.

