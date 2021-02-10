 Skip to main content
Vigil at El Norteno
Vigil at El Norteno

  • Updated
China Martin, a resident of Martinsville, coordinated a vigil Tuesday evening for the victims who died Friday night at a shootout at El Norteno Restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall in Martinsville. Her brother, Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, died in that shooting. Two others remain were badly injured. Family and friends celebrated Keilo Martin’s life, prayed and released balloons in his memory. To see more images from the event, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com

