Virginia man overcomes obstacles and earns nursing degree

Exchange-Graduation After Obstacles

Jacob Turner gets ready to walk across the stage inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University during Blue Ridge Community College's commencement ceremony last week in Harrisonburg.

 Howard Wimmer

HARRISONBURG — There were the struggles with alcohol and the problems — both personal and legal — that come with it.

And while Jacob Turner, 26, doesn’t wear his past like a badge of honor hidden under his Blue Ridge Community College graduation gown, he makes sure he doesn’t forget it.

It’s those problems, and how he overcame them, that tell the story of his turnaround.

“They’re something that remind me of what I don’t ever want to go back to,” said Turner.

The May 16 graduation ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University wasn’t the bath that washed all those issues from the past away for Turner. With a degree in nursing, a full-time job at Augusta Health in Fishersville, and a soon-to-be 5-year-old daughter, Mirabella, his cleansing is just beginning.

“Didn’t think I’d ever be a nurse,” Turner said. “No desire to be a nurse. I wanted to do some social work or something related to human services.”

Then he got married, and his partner — a type 1 diabetic — went over all her medical needs, which were compounded during pregnancy. Then came Mirabella, and as his daughter was delivered at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Turner was quickly inspired by the nurses at the facility.

“Just all that nurses did there,” he said.

The newest chapter in Turner’s story began around 6:49 p.m. when he heard his name called and it was his chance to be one of the around 200 graduates who walked across the stage during BRCC’s 54th annual commencement ceremony.

The road to this point was long. A 2014 graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk, Turner knew he didn’t want to stay at home and attend college, so he packed his bags and enrolled at Bridgewater College until financial difficulties forced him to leave his junior year just as he and his partner started dating. He made ends meet by working at a restaurant, a hardware store and a landscaping company.

It was a decision he doesn’t regret.

“Taking time off really allowed me to focus on saving up those funds and figuring out what to do with my life,” Turner said.

And, yes, there were obstacles along the way. Originally, the lack of clinical studies kept Turner from being accepted into the nursing program. After he became a certified nursing assistant, the experience came with a job at a nursing home.

“Finally,” he said, “I got accepted.”

Since then it’s been a steady rise on the straight and narrow. After not doing well in his labor and nursing class — “Go figure,” Turner said with a laugh — he took the class again in the fall of 2021 and “aced it.”

Later he was named Support Staff Member Of The Year at Augusta Health and got that full-time job in their medical surgery unit.

When his name was called at the graduation ceremony, he smiled, slowly walked across the stage and shook the hand of John Downey, Blue Ridge Community College president.

“It’s been like a soul journey for me,” Turner said. “I couldn’t have done any of this without the massive support system I have. You can overcome failures.”

