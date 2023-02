Virginia Museum of Natural History Curator of Mammals Dr. Nancy Moncrief (right) was awarded the 2023 Dr. Henry S. Mosby Professional Award, which is presented to an individual for significant professional contributions to wildlife species and their habitats and to the citizens of Virginia. The award was presented by the Virginia Chapter of the Wildlife Society. Moncrief was officially recognized by Scott Klopfer, the director of the Conservation Management Institute at Virginia Tech.