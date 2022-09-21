VSCU300 info

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway
Weekend Schedule
Friday
- Qualifying - 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Fan gates open - 12:45 p.m.
- Fan experience/autograph session - 3 p.m.
- First qualifying race - 3:30 p.m.
- Second qualifying race - 4 p.m.
- Third qualifying race - 4:30 p.m.
- Final qualifying race - 5 p.m.
- Driver intros - 6:30 p.m.
- Feature race - 7 p.m.
Entry List
00 Kyle Barnes (Draper, VA)
01 Camden Gullie (Durham, NC)
03 Brenden "Butterbean" Queen (Chesapeake, VA)
07 Jamie Byrd (Mount Airy, NC)
07 Chase Dixon (Abingdon, VA)
07 Riley Neal (Walkertown, NC)
09 Riley Gentry (Easley, SC)
0 Landon Pembelton (Amelia, VA)
1 Trent Barnes (Forest Hill, MD)
1 Daryn Cockram (Draper, VA)
1 Michael Faulk (Huntersville, NC)
1 Jamie York (Reidsville, NC)
1 Andrew Grady (Youngsville, NC)
1 Shane L Canipe (Hildebran, NC)
1 Craig Moore (Rougemont, NC)
2 Ryan Wilson (Randleman, NC)
2 Braden Rogers (Bakersfield, CA)
2 Brandon Pierce (Oak Ridge, NC)
4 Parker Eatmon (Wilson, NC)
4 M. Kyle Dudley (Roanoke, VA)
5 Jaiden Reyna (Cornelius, NC)
5 Carter Langley (Zebulon, NC)
5 Dexter Canipe Jr. (Conover, NC)
6 Clark Houston (Hickory, NC)
7 Dylan Ward (Walkertown, NC)
8 Thomas Scott (Mebane, NC)
8 Carson Kvapil (Mooresville, NC)
8 Tate Fogleman (Durham, NC)
8b Chase Burrow (King William, VA)
11 Blaise Brinkley (Sanford, NC)
11 Timothy Peters (Danville, VA)
12 Austin Thaxton (South Boston, VA)
12 Kaden Honeycutt (Aledo, TX)
14 Jonathan Worley (Kingsport, TN)
14 Jared Fryar (Trinity, NC)
15 Kres VanDyke (Abingdon, VA)
15 Ryan Millington (Statesville, NC)
15 Tristen Barnes (Draper, VA)
17 Jason Myers (Hurt, VA)
17 Stacy Puryear (South Boston, VA)
18 Jason York (Reidsville, NC)
19 Jessica Cann (Trinity, NC)
19 Colby Stottlemyer (Dauphin, PA)
21 Mike Darne (Mooresville, NC)
21 Steve Zacharias (Myrtle Beach, SC)
21 Tommy Neal (Rural Hall, NC)
22 Bobby McCarty (Madison, NC)
24 Mason Diaz (Manassas, VA)
25 Jacob Borst (Elon, NC)
25 Derrick R Lancaster (Christiansburg, VA)
26 Peyton Sellers (Danville, VA)
28 Ryan Glenski (Mooresville, NC)
28 Connor Mosack (Mooresville, NC)
31 Cole Bruce (Fredericksburg, VA)
31 Clay Jones (Lucama, NC)
32 Nik Williams (Chuckey, TN)
41 Davey Callihan (Fredericksburg, VA)
41 Magnum Tate (Easley, SC)
44 Conner Jones (Fredericksburg, VA)
45 Andrew "Bryce" Applegate (Simpsonville, KY)
50 Ross "Boo Boo" Dalton (Greensboro, NC)
51 Matt Cox (Longs, SC)
51m Ryan Matthews (Wake, VA)
55 Mark Wertz (Chesapeake, VA)
57 Eddie Johnson (Midlothian, VA)
57 Jimmy Mullins (Bassett, VA)
57 Rajah K Caruth (Concord, NC)
66 Ty Majeski (Vale, NC)
71 Jake Crum (Taylorsville, NC)
71 Katie Hettinger (Dryden, MI)
73 Bruce Anderson (South Boston, VA)
75 Cory Dunn (Salem, VA)
77 Blake Stallings (Danville, VA)
77 Connor Hall (Vale, NC)
78 Corey Heim (Davidson, NC)
81 Zack Clifton (Walkertown, NC)
81 Mini Tyrrell (Manassas, VA)
81 Adam Murray (Bailey, NC)
87 Mike Looney (Catawba, VA)
88 Doug Barnes Jr (Forest Hill, MD)
88 Brad Housewright (Kingsport, TN)
88 Dustin Rumley (Brown Summit, NC)
90 Terry Carroll (Williamsburg, VA)
90 John Goin (Scottsville, VA)
91 Jonathan Shafer (Ashland, OH)
91 Justin Carroll (West Point, VA)
91 Chris Elliott (Bullock, NC)
95 Sam Yarbrough (Myrtle Beach, SC)
95 Jacob Heafner (Dallas, NC)
97 Daniel Silvestri (Ashburn, VA)
99 Austin Somero (Landrum, SC)
99 Layne Riggs (Bahama, NC)
T2 Travis Truett (Conway, SC)
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com