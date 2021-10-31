 Skip to main content
Ward: Trunk-or-treats ruin the real Halloween fun
To the Editor:

I feel sorry for the organizers of Trunk or Treats. They clearly never had a childhood as awesome as me where their dad rushed home from work on Oct. 31st while you dressed in your plastic tie-on apron of a costume with a matching mask, or even better, watch him root in his closet for a makeshift costume out of his clothes and uniforms, then grab a pillow case and hit the neighborhood looking for porch lights.

I know none of them have these sweet memories, because if they did they would have grown up like me. They would be almost 40 year olds with elaborate decorations in their yards that made the paper three times and keep tallies of how many kids they get each year.

And each year they would get a little sadder and sadder that the numbers continue to dwindle because everyone wants the convenience of hitting car trunks in one spot and heading home early instead of seeing how late they can stay out and which house still has candy.

I feel sorry for then and I feel even sorrier for the people like me that try so hard to make new memories for kids nowadays like I had, but have to sit back with my porch light on and watch businesses and churches around me take that away.

Ashley Ward

Martinsville

