Warrants have been issued for an Axton man in relation to a homicide that occurred Friday in the Sandy Level community.

Akeem Laquan Clark, 33, of Axton, is wanted for the second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, in the death of Antwain Royqwell-Garifield Hampton, 24, of Hampton Circle in Axton, a a news release issued Saturday night stated.

At 5:09 p.m. Friday, Hampton was transported to Sovah Health in Danville by a friend where Hampton died of a gunshot wound, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Investigators say they determined that Hampton and Clark were at a residence at 7064 Axton Road in Axton when an altercation occurred between the men and Clark allegedly produced a firearm and shot Hampton.

Investigators with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office learned first of the incident when they responded to the hospital and spoke with the friend.

Investigators in Pittsylvania County then notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office and gave them the address of a mobile home in Axton where the friend told them the altercation and subsequent shooting occurred, the release stated.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrived at the residence, surround it, and then executed a search warrant. The home was not occupied when police arrived, a release earlier on Saturday stated.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information System, the property is owned by Reaco Dalton of the home.

Davis said on Friday that investigators believe the homicide occurred at the mobile home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Clark is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-6327463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

