WATCH NOW: Bassett, Magna Vista fall in football season openers

Magna Vista got on the board firt in the second quarter on a 63-yard pass from Dryus Hairston to Tyler Johnson, and scored again on a 76-yard kickoff return by Johnson later in the quarter. The Warriors led 13-7 at the half.

The Terriers tied the score midway through the third, and took their first lead of the game on a safety with 3:49 to play in the quarter.

After Hairston again found Johnson for 79 yards to help the Warriors retake the lead just before the end of the third, William Byrd went up for good with 35 seconds to play in the fourth on a 16-yard touchdown pass that would prove to be the game-winner.

“I thought our kids really played as hard possible. I told them I was proud of their effort,” Favero said. “The conditions just deteriorated and deteriorated. It was like quick sand. It was hard to execute there at the end and unfortunately Byrd made a play right there at the end of the game to beat us.”

Hairston finished the day 14-for-28 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Johnson caught six passes for 176 receiving yards.

The Warriors had negative rushing yard on 13 run attempts.

Magna Vista’s defense held the Terriers to 272 total yards of offense.