WATCH NOW: High School Football: Different game, same results for Bassett in Smith River Classic win over Magna Vista

Magna Vista responded instantly when Preston ran the Bengals kickoff all the way to the endzone to cut the lead to one. The Warriors then opted to try a 2-point conversion to play for the win, but were unsuccessful on the fade route attempt.

Bassett recovered the Warriors' on-side kick attempt, and ran out the clock from there for the win.

"Smith River Rivalry. The word classic is in there for a reason," Brandon Johnson said. "I don't think there's ever been one like this.

"I told (Magna Vista coach Joe) Favero after the game, it came down to execution and it came down to who had the ball last probably, and that's what it was. Guys made plays on both sides. Their playmakers made plays, our playmakers made plays. At the end of the day, the last team with the ball I felt had a good chance of winning this one."

Favero said he went into Friday's game knowing his team wasn't going to make the Region 3D playoffs, which have been shrunk from eight to four teams due to the condensed COVID-19 schedule.

Missing out on the postseason, as well as playing with a different kicker Friday, played a part in Favero's decision to go for two following the final touchdown.