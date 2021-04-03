WATCH NOW: High School Football: Different game, same results for Bassett in Smith River Classic win over Magna Vista

The last time the Magna Vista and Bassett High School faced off in the annual Smith River Classic football game, it was a contest that pitted two defensive juggernauts, and ended with a score of 16-12.
Friday's 2021 edition of the game couldn't have been more different. The slugfest featured a combined 111 points, 16 touchdowns, and 764 total yards of offense. Each of Magna Vista and Bassett's quarterbacks accounted for five touchdowns. The teams changed the lead six times.
And just like the last two editions of the Smith River Classic, in the end it was Bassett making the plays needed to come away with the win. The Bengals defeated their rivals 56-55.
Bassett coach Brandon Johnson said he knew Friday's game would likely come down to who had the ball last. Only twice did the same team score two touchdowns in a row - Magna Vista went back-to-back on a 9-yard TD from Dryus Hairston to Rion Martin and a 36-yard pass from Hairston to Tyler Johnson to start the second, and Bassett scored twice late in the third on a 41-yard touchdown from Ja'Ricous Hairston to Dryus Hairston, and a 6-yard run by Ja'Ricous Hairston.
After trailing by nine late in the fourth, Magna Vista finally tied the game at 49-49 with 2:57 to play when Tyler Johnson ran in a 7-yard score and Dekavis Preston ran in the 2-point conversion.
Bassett immediately answered when Keshaun Valentine broke half a dozen tackles to take the kickoff down to the 15-yard-line and Ja'Ricous Hairston finished the job two plays later on an 11-yard score to again put the Bengals up by seven with 1:50 to play.
Magna Vista responded instantly when Preston ran the Bengals kickoff all the way to the endzone to cut the lead to one. The Warriors then opted to try a 2-point conversion to play for the win, but were unsuccessful on the fade route attempt.
Bassett recovered the Warriors' on-side kick attempt, and ran out the clock from there for the win.
"Smith River Rivalry. The word classic is in there for a reason," Brandon Johnson said. "I don't think there's ever been one like this.
"I told (Magna Vista coach Joe) Favero after the game, it came down to execution and it came down to who had the ball last probably, and that's what it was. Guys made plays on both sides. Their playmakers made plays, our playmakers made plays. At the end of the day, the last team with the ball I felt had a good chance of winning this one."
Favero said he went into Friday's game knowing his team wasn't going to make the Region 3D playoffs, which have been shrunk from eight to four teams due to the condensed COVID-19 schedule.
Missing out on the postseason, as well as playing with a different kicker Friday, played a part in Favero's decision to go for two following the final touchdown.
"We'd already talked about it when they (Bassett) scored. A couple of my seniors, I grabbed them and said, 'Hey we're going to for two if we score right here,' and they were like, 'Yes, let's do it," Favero said. "And we didn't want to to put it on a young kicker. At home you play to win. And we've done that before in the past and it's worked out for us. Tonight it didn't work out for us.
"It stinks but I don't question going for two, for sure. To me, you play to win. Especially in this game... You're just playing for that trophy and the bragging rights. Let's go try and win it in one play and unfortunately we didn't make it."
Magna Vista had converted two 2-point conversion attempts earlier in the game.
"Our mentality was we knew they were going to throw punches, and I told my guys, you either dodge the punch, you take the punch on the chin, but you don't fall down," Brandon Johnson said. "You keep punching back. That's what tonight was... It came down to a 2-point conversion at the end. They've gotten them all night and our guys just made a play when we had to. And I knew if we recovered the onside we had a good chance of running this thing out behind our O-line."
With the win, the Bengals retain possession of the Smith River Classic trophy for a third straight year, something the team hasn't done since the trophy was introduced in 2004.
This year's Bassett seniors are the first to be with Brandon Johnson for all four years.
"It means a lot. I've been thinking about it all day like, we've got to bring it back for a third time. And it's my senior year too so I was like, we've got to bring it back," said Bassett senior Keshaun Valentine. "I couldn't let them get it. That felt great to bring it back home.
"I just kept telling the guys... 'Keep balling, keep balling, keep balling. We're going to come out on top. We've just got to do what we've got to do, keep playing hard.'"
The high scoring affair actually featured a lot of defense in the early goings, with the Bengals taking a slight 7-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Bassett's first score came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Ja'Ricous Hairston to Darius Hairston, one of two times the duo connected for a score in the contest.
On Bassett's next possession, the Warriors backed the Bengals up deep in their own territory forcing a punt. The punt attempt featured a dropped snapped and an illegal kick penalty, giving Magna Vista possession on the 3-yard-line.
The Bengals held the Warriors out of the endzone on four straight tries to maintain the early lead. The goal-line stand was one of just four possessions the Warriors didn't score.
"It's just one of those things, you've got to keep making plays, keep making plays, keep making plays, and unfortunately we just had a couple that we didn't make, and that was probably the difference in the game," Favero said. "Just little things that separate when there's two good teams. And we knew they're a good team, we knew they were going to come in playing hard, and I think our kids matched that intensity tonight. I think when that happens you've just got to make plays when you need to, and we did at times, we didn't at times, same with them, but they seemed to make one more tonight."
Ja'Ricous Hairston had three rushing touchdowns on 106 yards on the ground, and added two touchdowns through the air on 5-for-12 passing for 71 yards. Darius Hairston had two catches, both for touchdowns, for 57 yards. Simeon Walker-Muse had 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bengals.
Dryus Hairston finished the night with five passing touchdown and 288 yards in the air for the Warriors. Tyler Johnson had one rushing touchdown and two receiving on five catches for 107 yards. Preston, Martin, and Jeffrey Medley also had receiving touchdowns for the Warriors.
Magna Vista will miss out on the Region 3D playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Warriors finish the season 3-4, and graduate 13 seniors, including Dryus Hairston and Preston.
"I thought they (the seniors) played their tails off," Favero said. "This year we went from a 92-man roster to a 44-man roster. And we only had five returning starters on both sides in total, and one of them was the kicker, so really we had four out here tonight. And those guys played way more minutes than we had to ask a lot of kids to play here in a long time.
"I'm just proud of the way they regrouped when we got together here in October and have led us. Senior night, I think they played really hard... Definitely a special group. A bunch of those guys have played for me for a while now so gonna miss them. I think they definitely had a memorable senior night, it just didn't come out the way we wanted it to."
Bassett finishes the regular season 3-2. They'll wait for rankings to come out this week to see if they made the Region 3D playoffs.
"This kind of is a great showing of what's going on right now in the Piedmont (District)," Brandon Johnson said. "That's (Magna Vista) a great coaching staff, a great team. I feel like we're right there with them. And when you think about top-tier teams in the Piedmont, you've got to put us in the hat. That's what I told my guys. You've got to earn respect, and you've got to play games like this to earn it, and that sums up my feelings about this one."
Bassett 56, Magna Vista 55
BHS 7 14 14 21 - 56
MVHS 0 20 13 22 - 55
Scoring Summary:
BHS 5:37 1Q - J. Hairston to D. Hairston 18yd (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 11:55 2Q - D. Hairston to R. Martin 9yd (kick miss)
MVHS 8:47 2Q - D. Hairston to T. Johnson 36yd (kick good)
BHS 4:48 2Q - S. Walker-Muse 17yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 4:31 2Q - D. Preston 52yd run (kick good)
BHS 2:59 2Q - J. Hairston 7yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 11:45 3Q - T. Johnson kick return (kick no good)
BHS 8:34 3Q - J. Hairston to D. Hairston 41yd (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 1:40 3Q - J. Hairston 6yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 0:00 3Q - D. Hairston to J. Medley 35yd (kick good)
BHS 8:35 4Q - S. Walker-Muse 25yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 7:15 4Q - D. Hairston to T. Johnson (D. Hairston to R. Martin 2-pt good)
BHS 5:00 4Q - J. Hairston 15yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 2:57 4Q - T. Johnson 7yd run (D. Preston 2-pt run good)
BHS 1:50 4Q - J. Hairston 11yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 1:34 4Q - D. Preston kick return (2-pt no good)
Magna Vista
Rushing: D. Preston 13/51; D. Hairston 9/28; T. Johnson 5/22, TD
Passing: D. Hairston 17-31, 288yds, 5TD, INT
Receiving: J. Medley 2/38, TD, 2pt; R. Martin 5/75, TD; T. Johnson 5/107, 2TD; D. Preston 2/56, TD
Bassett
Rushing: S. Walker-Muse 22/198, 2TD, fumble; J. Hairston 23/106, 3TD, fumble
Passing: J. Hairston 5-12, 71, 2TD
Receiving: D. Hairston 2/57, 2TD; E. Stokes 2/11
