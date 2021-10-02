WATCH NOW: Historic marker for old Dry Bridge School unveiled in ceremony

Draper wrote in an article that was published in the Bulletin in 2007: “The doors of the building opened to pupils for the first time, my father sat at a desk under the tutelage of Victoria M. Earley, who had come from the Dry Bridge Colored School on the Old Danville Road. Mrs. Earley taught grades one and two; Mrs. John. L. Hairston taught grades three and four; and John L. Hairston, the school's first leader, taught grades six and seven. Mr. and Mrs. Hairston, both of whom had taught at the Dry Bridge Colored School, lived across town on High Street. Every morning, my father remembers, the Hairstons rode to school in a buggy, drawn by their horse, Ben. Mrs. Earley could walk from her nearby home on East Church Street.”