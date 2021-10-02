WATCH NOW: Historic marker for old Dry Bridge School unveiled in ceremony

A Martinsville school that laid the foundations for generations of East Martinsville children was recognized in a ceremony Saturday.
Dozens attended the unveiling of the state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for Dry Bridge School (later renamed East Martinsville School).
The school opened in 1928 to serve Black children in the area during the era of segregation of public education.
The school is on Jordan Street. The marker is up a hill from it, on Church Street Extension.
However, its roots go deeper than that.
In 1900, William Henry Thomas, great-grandfather of Imogene Hodge Draper, who sponsored the historical marker, built a three-room wood-frame clapboard school, Dry Bridge Colored School, on Old Danville Road (now Brookdale Street).
Draper had heard her father, Thomas Hodge Sr., and his friends, including Millie Hairston Eggleston, who had been first lady of Shiloh Way of the Cross Church, talk about the original Dry Bridge Colored School they had attended as children.
Inspired by their stories, she began researching the school, and the brick Dry Bridge School nearby that replaced it in 1928, about 20 years ago.
Draper found documents on the history of Dry Bridge School, later renamed East Martinsville Grammar School, in the Rosenwald Fund Archives housed at Fisk University. Her research also took her to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, the Library of Virginia, the Martinsville Bulletin archives and local property records. Additionally, Assistant City Manager Eric Monday “has been extraordinary” with his assistance, she said.
In the 1920s, the Rev. W.F. Geter of First Baptist Church East Martinsville led the School Improvement League in a campaign to replace the original school.
Black residents of Martinsville raised $500 toward construction of a new school; public contributions (tax-funded) were $6,100; and the Julius Rosenwald Fund paid the rest. The Julius Rosenwald Fund helped to build more than 5,000 schools for Black students in the South between 1917 and 1932.
Draper wrote in an article that was published in the Bulletin in 2007: “The doors of the building opened to pupils for the first time, my father sat at a desk under the tutelage of Victoria M. Earley, who had come from the Dry Bridge Colored School on the Old Danville Road. Mrs. Earley taught grades one and two; Mrs. John. L. Hairston taught grades three and four; and John L. Hairston, the school's first leader, taught grades six and seven. Mr. and Mrs. Hairston, both of whom had taught at the Dry Bridge Colored School, lived across town on High Street. Every morning, my father remembers, the Hairstons rode to school in a buggy, drawn by their horse, Ben. Mrs. Earley could walk from her nearby home on East Church Street.”
The first principal, John L. Hairston, died suddenly – at the school, teaching math, in 1931. The Rev. R.T. Anderson of A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church replaced him, and remained in that post for almost 40 years.
Draper entered Dry Bridge School in 1948 as a first-grader, in Mae Gilmer’s class. Other teachers during her time there were Edmonia Starling and Gertrude Manning, as well as Anderson.
The school closed in 1968 as the city desegregated its schools, 15 years after the Brown vs. Topeka case that called for integration.
Speakers at the marker’s unveiling were Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson; Donna Dillard, chair of the Martinsville City School Board; Renee Brown, principal of Albert Harris Elementary School; Bishop Joe N. Gravely Jr., a former student of the school; the Revs. Charles R. Whitfield of First Baptist East Martinsville and Ruben H. Martin Jr.; and Karice Luck-Brimmer, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.
A canopy provided by the city provided shade over the rows of chairs set in front of a podium. Behind the podium was the highway marker, covered in front and back by American flages.
Martinsville High School senior Savannah Brown, a great-granddaughter of Geter, was scheduled to lead the unveiling, but since she was taking her SAT’s that day, his great-great-grandchildren Sierra Kirby, Cameron Kirby and Chesney Kirby lifted the flag off the marker, along with Draper and Brown. As they did, vehicles passing by honked, and the crowd cheered.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com