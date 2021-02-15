WATCH NOW: Should the death penalty be put to death? The verdict is not unanimous. (copy)

Virginia appears on the verge of doing away with capital punishment, and, perhaps predictably, attorneys across the Southside — including one lawmaker — have strong opposing viewpoints.
The Virginia Senate voted Feb. 3 to abolish the death penalty, and the House of Delegates did the same two days later.
Should Gov. Ralph Northam add his signature, Virginia — a state with a reputation for executions — would become the first from the former Confederacy to take that step.
One of the cosponsors of the legislation is state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County), whose district includes Danville, Martinsville and Pittsylvania, Henry and Patrick counties. Stanley abstained from voting on the final law because other senators rejected his amendment that called for a mandatory minimum of life in prison for anyone convicted of aggravated murder — which would replace “capital murder” under the new legislation.
But Stanley has said he believes, from a small-government, conservative perspective, it just makes sense to take this step. He declined to be interviewed and directed a reporter to his words in an op-ed piece he wrote for The Roanoke Times.
“Capital punishment empowers the government with an awesome authority to which it is not entitled,” Stanley wrote in the column published Jan. 31.
But it’s an authority that Virginia has wielded often and, in some cases, indiscriminately.
The Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., said the first execution in what is now the United States took place in Virginia, when Capt. George Kendall was put to death in the Jamestown colony in 1608 for spying for Spain.
And data compiled by the center show that Virginia has executed a higher percentage of its death-row prisoners than any other state.
The most recent execution in Virginia was in 2017, when William Morva was put to death for killing an unarmed security guard and a deputy sheriff in Montgomery County in 2006.
The Martinsville 7
From 1900 through 1977 — the year the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional for crimes in which no one was killed — Virginia executed 73 Black defendants for rape, attempted rape or armed robbery that did not result in death.
But no white defendants were executed for those crimes during that same time period.
On February 1951, the state executed seven Black inmates — four on Feb. 2, three on Feb. 5 — who had come to be known as the “Martinsville 7,” accused of raping a white woman in 1949. All of them when arrested were between the ages of 18 and 23.
“Historians believe that [at] least five of the men were innocent,” the Death Penalty Information Center has published. “After giving coerced confessions, the men were convicted and sentenced to death by all-white male juries in perfunctory trials that lasted less than one day each.”
Northam has been asked to pardon the seven, and there were rallies earlier this month on their behalf in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of their executions.
Prosecutors’ weapon
Perhaps unsurprisingly, some prosecutors say the death penalty should remain so it can be applied in cases involving the most depraved acts of murder.
“There are simply cases that call for the ultimate punishment,” Danville Commonwealth Attorney Michael Newman said.
Henry County Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester said he supports keeping the death penalty and sees it being applied for the most violent, heinous crimes.
“These are not simple murders; these are what I call ‘murder-plus’ — murder plus rape, murder of a police officer,” Nester said.
Prosecutors across the state use the death penalty very sparingly and only when it is warranted, he pointed out.
Taking away that option would remove “that certain sting” that could result from committing a depraved act, Nester said he believes.
“Once you remove that, you remove that deterrent from society,” Nester said.
Capital punishment, in some cases, can also provide closure for relatives of murder victims, he said.
If the state does eliminate the death penalty, Newman said he hopes a mandatory life sentence for those convicted of capital—or aggravated—murder would be preserved.
On the other side
Danville Public Defender Joseph Schenk said, “Generally, I think it’s a good thing to do away with the death penalty. I don’t think it serves much purpose in today’s society.”
From a practical standpoint, death penalty cases simply require much more labor for attorneys, he said.
Not only do the defense attorneys have to attack the charges from every direction and fight for their client’s innocence, he said, but attorneys also have to explore every avenue of mitigation.
“There’s so much work involved, we stopped representing people in death-penalty cases,” Schenk said. “We no longer had the manpower to take on those cases because of the workload.”
The truest cost
And, Stanley wrote, the death penalty comes with more financial costs.
“Many people think executions save the judicial system and the taxpayers’ money,” Stanley wrote in his Op-Ed. “Actually, it costs more for the government to execute an individual than it does to have them spend life in prison without parole.”
He also pointed out that innocent people have been sentenced to die in the U.S.
“Evidence we once thought reliable, like eyewitness identification, is not always accurate,” Stanley wrote.
More than 170 people sentenced to death in the U.S. have ended up being exonerated, including Earl Washington in Virginia, Stanley pointed out.
“If the government kills someone and later finds out they were innocent, we simply cannot rectify that horrible mistake,” he wrote. “Conservatives like me do not believe the government should have this ultimate authority.”
