WATCH NOW: Should the death penalty be put to death? The verdict is not unanimous. (copy)

But it’s an authority that Virginia has wielded often and, in some cases, indiscriminately.

The Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., said the first execution in what is now the United States took place in Virginia, when Capt. George Kendall was put to death in the Jamestown colony in 1608 for spying for Spain.

And data compiled by the center show that Virginia has executed a higher percentage of its death-row prisoners than any other state.

The most recent execution in Virginia was in 2017, when William Morva was put to death for killing an unarmed security guard and a deputy sheriff in Montgomery County in 2006.

The Martinsville 7

From 1900 through 1977 — the year the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional for crimes in which no one was killed — Virginia executed 73 Black defendants for rape, attempted rape or armed robbery that did not result in death.

But no white defendants were executed for those crimes during that same time period.