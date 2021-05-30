Water adventures await in the River City

More than a decade ago, Danville embarked on a vision to revive a barren downtown with a plan other cities enduring a new rebirth had tried: capitalize on the river running through it.
Through a mix of public and private investment, a new life emerged in the city's River District. During the day, shops are so active it's hard to find a parking space downtown. At night, restaurants and a brewery keep the action alive.
Know by many nicknames, River City is among the most famous. The Dan River runs alongside the growing downtown, offering water adventures for residents and tourists alike.
While largely scaled back because of the pandemic, a broad array of offerings by Danville Parks and Recreation is back making a splash this year.
"Water activities are very popular in Danville — from fishing to other recreation, there's plenty to do in our river," Brittney Ham, a spokesperson for parks and recreation, said. Specifically, paddling programs fill up frequently with a high demand for people who want to take a leisurely float along the scenic Dan River.
The department is currently hosting a Thursday Paddle outing twice a month through August. That's a slow-placed kayak trip on a calm part of the Dan River with no experience needed.
While undergoing a name change this year, the venture has been a staple for years around Danville.
"It's a very fun, relaxing program that people enjoy," siad Connor Russell, the outdoor program coordinator for parks and recreation.
For those with more experience who want to step up the adventures, there's kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle programs on the calendar throughout the summer.
Boat and board rentals are available at Danville's Abreu-Grogan Park starting on Memorial Day weekend, officially kicking off a summer of water recreation in the River City.
"Also, we offer private programming centered all around water activities," Ham said. With customizable offerings, folks can sign up for tailored private sessions by themselves, with their family or with a group.
Parks and recreation will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines — like cleaning equipment often — but the lifted mandates make it possible to expand programs to pre-pandemic levels.
One simple aspect alone has helped: being able to revive shuttling services to river sites.
And for people who would rather enjoy the water from the shore, Danville's Riverwalk Trail continues to grow providing place to walk, run or bike while enjoying a tranquil nature setting nestled between parks and a bustling downtown.
"Just speaking as a Danville native, I have known all my life of people coming to the river to swim and to fish," Ham said. "It has always drawn quite the crowd."
But she's also learned that people come from all round for the boat rentals and private programing, adding a boost to tourism in the River District. That's especially true for families looking for a short day trip.
"Families can rent boats and head out on their own, they can join programs together as a family and they can participate in private excursions with our trained staff" she said.
To learn more about the offerings, call 434-799-5150.