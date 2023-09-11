CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Cleveland's defense bottled up Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow — the NFL's new highest-paid player — as the Browns opened the season with a 24-3 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Watson bolted for a 13-yard TD late in the first half, making the kind of dynamic play the Browns envisioned when they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022. He missed 11 games last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

49ERS 30, STEELERS 7: Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk in his return from offseason elbow surgery and visiting San Francisco drilled Pittsburgh.

Purdy, who went from the last pick in the 2022 draft to entrenched starter in San Francisco after leading the 49ers to the NFC championship game, was crisp while completing 19 of 29 passes, including scoring strikes of 8 and 19 yards to Aiyuk.

PACKERS 38, BEARS 20: Jordan Love looked like he might be ready to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, throwing for three touchdowns to lead Green Bay in its road victory over Chicago.

Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown and caught one, helping the Packers pull away in the second half for their ninth straight win over the Bears. Green Bay was 25-5 against Chicago with Rodgers, counting an NFC championship game win at Soldier Field in the 2010 season, and the Packers were 22-10 in games Favre started.

RAMS 30, SEAHAWKS 13: Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three touchdown runs, and Los Angeles stunned Seattle on the road.

Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle's secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career in the regular season. He did so despite Kupp being side lined for the first four games of the season while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

RAIDERS 17, BRONCOS 16: Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to fellow newcomer Jakobi Meyers in their Las Vegas debut and the Raiders spoiled Sean Payton's first game as Denver's coach by winning on the road.

The Raiders stretched their winning streak over their AFC West rivals to seven games despite the absence of star pass rusher Chandler Jones, who's involved in a feud with the front office.

DOLPHINS 36, CHARGERS 34: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns and Tyreek Hill had 215 yards and two scores, and Miami rallied for a road victory over Los Angeles. Hill caught a 4-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1:45 remaining for the clinching touchdown as the Dolphins finished with 536 yards.

EAGLES 25, PATRIOTS 20: Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as Philadelphia built a big early lead, then hung on at the finish to beat hostNew England.

FALCONS 24, PANTHERS 10: Bijan Robinson outshined top overall pick Bryce Young in their NFL debuts, leading host Atlanta over Carolina.

COMMANDERS 20, CARDINALS 16: Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to make up for two turnovers and Washington came back to beat Arizona at home, avoiding what would have been an embarrassing season-opening loss in its first game under new ownership.

RAVENS 25, TEXANS 9: J.K. Dobbins ran for an early touchdown before leaving with a torn Achilles tendon, and Justice Hill scored twice in the second half as host Baltimore pulled away from Houston.

SAINTS 16, TITANS 15: Derek Carr passed for 305 yards and a TD in a difficult but successful New Orleans debut, and the Saints beat Tennessee at home.

BUCCANEERS 20, VIKINGS 17: Baker Mayfield recovered from a rough start to throw two touchdown passes without a turnover in his Tampa Bay debut, and the Buccaneers won at Minnesota.

JAGUARS 31, COLTS 21: Tank Bigs by made up for a big mistake by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and Travis Etienne Jr. added a 26-yard scoring run to seal Jacksonville's rare victory at Indianapolis.

COWBOYS 40, GIANTS 0: Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a TD on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick six later in the first, and Dallas embarrassed host New York. Tony Pollard scored on two short TD runs.