We don't see God directly, but in the actions of others

Have you ever seen God? The Bible says He dwells in unapproachable light. Moses saw God only through a veil, and in a burning bush. The prophet Elijah heard God in a ‘still, small voice.’ But I don’t believe any of us can say that we have physically seen a manifestation of God in flesh and blood form. The closest that ever came was when Jesus walked the earth. Through His Son, God clothed Himself in flesh and dwelt for a time among us.

I John 4:12-16 tells us, “No one has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God abides in us, and His love has been perfected in us. By this, we know that we abide in Him, and He in us, because He has given us His Spirit. And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent the Son as Savior of the world. Whoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God. And we have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him. “