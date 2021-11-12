We don't see God directly, but in the actions of others

Have you ever seen God? The Bible says He dwells in unapproachable light. Moses saw God only through a veil, and in a burning bush. The prophet Elijah heard God in a ‘still, small voice.’ But I don’t believe any of us can say that we have physically seen a manifestation of God in flesh and blood form. The closest that ever came was when Jesus walked the earth. Through His Son, God clothed Himself in flesh and dwelt for a time among us.
I John 4:12-16 tells us, “No one has seen God at any time. If we love one another, God abides in us, and His love has been perfected in us. By this, we know that we abide in Him, and He in us, because He has given us His Spirit. And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent the Son as Savior of the world. Whoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God. And we have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him. “
And there is the closest we can come to this side of heaven of seeing God. We see Him in one another. We see Him in the many acts of kindness that people show when someone has lost a loved one or we see Him whenever someone sends a card to one who is sick or sends them some food, gives them a phone call, checks on them to see to their well being or simply stays in prayer for them. We see Him when we see a church serving its community with food programs or having clothes closets to help the needy or taking love offerings when someone is burned out of their homes or is in some other great financial need. We see Him when someone takes a less than popular stand on the Word of God instead of going along with the crowd in their wickedness and calling sin by some other less offensive name.
No, I have never seen God. But I sure have seen Him in the works of His people, in their prayers, in their actions, in their thoughts, and in their and in their many acts of goodness done in His Spirit, accomplished in and through His wonderful grace. When you want to see God, you don’t have to look far. He is being represented by many believers throughout the world today in their many acts of kindness and righteousness done in His name.
James Pence is the pastor of Pleasant Grove Christian Church in Henry County.