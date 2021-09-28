 Skip to main content
We should know the combined index
We should know the combined index

To the editor:

In reference to the reversion plan adopted by both city and county, I have not seen any provision for the new state composite index which is the formula to fund public schools. -- For those who may not be aware, the index -- is supposed to show how much revenue per person and per student a local government has which translates how much the state pays each locality for each student.

Does anyone (government or media official) know what the new (combined city/county) index will be for the new merged school system?

Will the merger index composite be an improvement over the two separate ones?

RANDY SCOTT

Henry County

