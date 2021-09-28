We should know the combined index

To the editor:
In reference to the reversion plan adopted by both city and county, I have not seen any provision for the new state composite index which is the formula to fund public schools. -- For those who may not be aware, the index -- is supposed to show how much revenue per person and per student a local government has which translates how much the state pays each locality for each student.
Does anyone (government or media official) know what the new (combined city/county) index will be for the new merged school system?
Will the merger index composite be an improvement over the two separate ones?
RANDY SCOTT
Henry County