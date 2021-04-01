For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
