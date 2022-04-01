Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
