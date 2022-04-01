Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.