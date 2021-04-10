This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
