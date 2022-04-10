 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

