This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
