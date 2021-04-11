Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.