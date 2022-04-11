Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.