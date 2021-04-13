 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

