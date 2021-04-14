 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

