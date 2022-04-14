For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The are…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursd…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast i…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fol…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We wil…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…