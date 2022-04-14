Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.