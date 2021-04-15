For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
