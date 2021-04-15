Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.