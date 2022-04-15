This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
