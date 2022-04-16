Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.