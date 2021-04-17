Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.