 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert