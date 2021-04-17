This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Martinsvil…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Martinsville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature …
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…