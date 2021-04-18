Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Martinsvil…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Martinsville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature …
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperat…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this We…