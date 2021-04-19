 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

