Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
