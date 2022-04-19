Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.