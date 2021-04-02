For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 …
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mart…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It …
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…