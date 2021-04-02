Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.