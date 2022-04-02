Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
