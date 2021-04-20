Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
