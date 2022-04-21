 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Local Weather

