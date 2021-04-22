Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.