Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Martinsvil…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. …
Martinsville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Mart…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperat…