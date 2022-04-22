 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

