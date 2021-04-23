Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
