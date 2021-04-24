Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
