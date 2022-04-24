Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 …
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s to…