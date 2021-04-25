Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
