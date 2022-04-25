Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.