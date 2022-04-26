 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

