Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should …
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…