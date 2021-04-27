Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.