Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 1…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…