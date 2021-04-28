Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.