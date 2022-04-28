This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
