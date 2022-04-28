Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.