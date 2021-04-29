Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.