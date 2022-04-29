For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
