Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

