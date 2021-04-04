 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

